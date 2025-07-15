Manny Pacquiao shares reputation concerns ahead of Boxing comeback

Manny Pacquiao faced off against a South Korean YouTuber in an exhibition match — Reuters

Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has admitted he is "worried" about his reputation as he prepares to return to professional boxing after a four-year hiatus.

Speaking to international media on Monday, the 45-year-old revealed his plans for a long-term comeback, beginning with a high-stakes bout against American Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title this Saturday in Las Vegas.

Barrios, 16 years younger than Pacquiao, boasts a professional record of 29 wins, one draw, and two losses in 32 fights. This bout will mark Pacquiao’s first professional appearance since August 2021, following which he announced his retirement.

"I'm so excited for this fight because I want to prove to the fans that Manny Pacquiao is still here," Pacquiao said. "And it's nice to be back."

However, he acknowledged concerns about living up to his past performances.

"I'm worried for my reputation," he admitted. "But I'm making sure that I'm not the kind of fighter who comes back and doesn’t show what he used to do. I want to prove I still have it."

Since stepping away from the ring, Pacquiao has been actively involved in politics in his home country, the Philippines. Now, he also hopes to break records by becoming the oldest welterweight world champion in boxing history.

Pacquiao last held the WBA Super welterweight title, which he won in 2019 at the age of 40.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters of all time, he remains the only boxer in history to win world titles in eight different weight divisions.