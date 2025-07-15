Andrea Petkovik praises Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner's sportsman spirit

This collage of pictures shows Jannik Sinner (first from left0 Carlos Alcaraz (centre) and Andrea Petkovik. — Reuters/Instagram

Former German tennis star Andrea Petkovik praised Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's sportsman spirit at the Wimbledon final, saying ‘it was kind of a dud’ despite a hard-fought battle, international media reported on Tuesday.

Sinner defeated defending champion Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in a high-voltage final on Sunday to win his first Wimbledon men's title and take his revenge for the Paris defeat.

Sinner was defeated by Alcaraz in the final of the French Open by 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(10-2) a month ago.

The 23-year-old became the first Italian to secure a Wimbledon singles title after defeating the two-time defending champion Alcaraz.

Petkovik is impressed by the spirit Sinner and Alcaraz showed during the final of Wimbledon, saying they were like dudes despite a hard-fought decider.

“It was the match everyone hoped they’d get. It was the match nobody dared to wish for. And yet, there it was, right in front of our eyes and it was kind of a dud. At least for a set and half it was before Jannik Sinner found his form. This sounds ludicrous to say about two of the best players on the planet right now but they seemed to be tight,” Petkovik said.

“Nerves got to them. The pressure of repeating the drama of the French Open final was too much to bear. Jannik was the first who shook it off. His serve got better, his movement smoother. Carlos Alcaraz, on the other hand, never quite got rid of the tension.”