Ajax Jordan Henderson signs two-year deal with Brentford

An undated picture of Ex-Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson. — Reuters

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson signed a two-year deal with Brentford after leaving Dutch club AFC Ajax, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Ajax have confirmed that Henderson's contract will be terminated immediately on Thursday, as it was initially set to run until June next year.

The midfielder will add more strength to Brentford's options after their former captain, Christian Norgaard, moved to Arsenal.

Henderson explained in a statement that he is happy to start for Brentford and that it was an easy decision to join them. He said he will try his best to share his experiences with the youngest and admitted to performing well and to learn as well.

"I'm delighted that I'm here, I'm very excited to get started and get going... it was clear for me that I wanted to come here and it was an easy decision in the end," Henderson said.

"I'll try my best to pass on my experiences, especially to the younger players. But, at the same time, I still need to perform and do my job on the pitch.

"It's a given that I'll help everybody around me but, even at my age, you can still learn a lot, you can still improve, and you can still get better, which is what I want to do at this club."

Henderson will return to the Premier League after a two-year absence, having departed from Liverpool in 2023 for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq, a stint that lasted only six months.

Notably, he then joined Ajax and made 57 appearances and just managed to score once during his tenure with the club.

In March, he earned a surprise recall to the England squad under new manager Thomas Tuchel after being banned from Euro 2024 due to a conflict.