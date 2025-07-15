England announce Shoaib Bashir's replacement for fourth India Test

Shoaib Bashir of England during day five of the 3rd Rothesay Test Match between England and India at Lord's Cricket Ground on July 14, 2025 in London, England. - AFP

England have announced Liam Dawson as the replacement for off-spinner Shoaib Bashir ahead of the fourth Test against India, set to begin on July 23 at Old Trafford, Manchester.

The decision comes after Bashir sustained a fracture in his left hand while fielding during the third Test at Lord’s.

Although the 21-year-old returned to the field to claim the final wicket and seal a dramatic win for England, he has since been ruled out for the remainder of the series.

In his place, the selectors have called up 35-year-old left-arm orthodox spinner Liam Dawson. Dawson, who made his Test debut against India in 2016, has played three Tests and claimed seven wickets so far in his career.

His selection is a reward for his impressive form in the ongoing County Championship, where he has taken 21 wickets in nine matches for Hampshire.

"Liam Dawson deserves his call-up. He has been in outstanding form in the County Championship and consistently puts in strong performances for Hampshire," England Men's National Selector Luke Wright said on his inclusion.

For the unversed, England currently lead the five-match ICC World Test Championship series 2-1 following their thrilling victory at Lord’s.

Set to chase 193, India’s batting unit unfolded on a meagre 170 despite a fighting half-century from Ravindra Jadeja down the order.

India resumed from 58/4 with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant at the crease. Archer dismissed Pant early, while Stokes removed Rahul for 39.

\Archer struck again, removing Sundar for a duck. Jadeja and Reddy added 30 runs before Reddy fell for 13. Bumrah supported Jadeja in a 35-run stand before falling to Stokes.

Siraj’s bizarre dismissal ended the innings at 170. Jadeja remained unbeaten on 61 off 181 balls.

England squad for fourth Test: Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.