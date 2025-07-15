ICC announces warm-up schedule for Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025

Pakistan women's cricketer Fatima Sana plays a shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match against Sri Lanka women team in Sharjah on October 3, 2024. - ICC

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the schedule for the warm-up matches ahead of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

A total of nine matches will be played across four venues from September 25 to 28, leading up to the main tournament, which is set to run from September 30 to November 2.

All eight qualified teams for the World Cup will participate in the warm-up matches, with each side playing two games—except for Australia, who will feature in just one fixture.

The designated venues for the warm-ups include the Centre of Excellence Ground and M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India, and the R. Premadasa Stadium and Colombo Cricket Club Ground in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

India ‘A’ and Sri Lanka ‘A’ will also join the warm-up phase, with India ‘A’ scheduled to play one match and Sri Lanka ‘A’ playing two.

The action begins on September 25, with a high-voltage clash between 2017 finalists India and England in Bengaluru, alongside South Africa facing New Zealand at the same venue.

In Colombo, Sri Lanka will take on Pakistan, while Bangladesh square off against Sri Lanka ‘A’.

On September 27, Australia will play their only warm-up match against England. Other fixtures on the same day include Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh and India vs New Zealand.

The warm-up phase concludes on September 28, with South Africa facing India ‘A’ and Pakistan taking on Sri Lanka ‘A’.

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Warm-up schedule: