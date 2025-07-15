Manchester United’s coach, players visited Anfield to pay tribute to Diogo Jota, Andre Silva

This collage of pictures shows Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim (left) and Diogo Jota. X/Reuters

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim, captain Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot paid tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva after visiting Anfield on Monday.

United's countrymen laid a wreath among the tributes outside Anfield. Fernandes and Dalot were part of the squad along with Jota that lifted the Nations League trophy in June.

Jota and his brother Silva tragically passed away in a fiery car crash near Zamora, in northwestern Spain, on July 3, 2025. Both were believed to be travelling to the UK for Liverpool's preseason.

The fatal crash reportedly occurred in the early hours of the day as his vehicle turned off the road and burst into flames.

United's Portuguese contingent also wrote a message on the flowers.

"Rest in peace Diogo and André," the message on the flowers read.

"With deepest condolences from everyone at Manchester United."

Jota’s shirt No.20 has been retired by Liverpool across all levels of the men's and women's sides in honour of their late player.

The Reds made their first appearance since Jota's death against Preston North End on Saturday in a game dominated by tributes.

Players of both teams gathered around the centre circle before kick-off to hold a minute's silence in memory of Jota and Silva.

Mohamed Salah led the side on the solemn occasion, while club captain Virgil van Dijk and Jota's close friend Andrew Robertson were also present in the stands during the tribute despite the former not being in the squad for the game.

A series of tributes were presented before the match, including a minute's silence.