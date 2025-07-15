Cristhian Mosquera confirms departure from Valencia after signing for Arsenal

An undated picture of Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera. — Instagram/crismosquera4

Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera confirmed his departure and claims leaving 'home' to begin a 'new era', after signing a five-year deal with Arsenal, international media reported on Monday.

According to the media reports, the defender had agreed personal terms with Arsenal last month, despite being offered a new contract by Valencia.

Arsenal have agreed a deal with Valencia worth an initial £13m plus add-ons for defender Mosquera. Personal terms on a five-year deal have also been agreed in principle.

Mosquera said that Valencia is his home and will always be, because he came there at the age of 12.

"Valencia is my home and always will be. I arrived when I was 12, and now I'm leaving as a grown man," Mosquera said.

The Spanish also said goodbye to his teammates on Monday.

He added that he feels unhappy because he played football with the club, but admitted to starting a new era.

"I'm a little sad because I've been here my whole life, but decisions in football are like that. Now, a new era begins," he added.

"It's exciting, but it's also sad."

Notably, He is expected to fly to the UK in the next 24-48 hours for a medical and to finalise the move.

His deal means Arsenal have committed to spending potentially more than £200m on players since March’s appointment of the sporting director, Andrea Berta.

Arsenal are hopeful all will be sorted in time for Mosquera to be part of the squad that flies out to Asia for the club's pre-season tour on Saturday.