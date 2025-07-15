CM Punk to face Gunther for World Heavyweight title at WWE SummerSlam

The collage of picture shows WWE veteran CM Punk (Left) and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. - WWE

CM Punk has officially secured his place in the main event of WWE SummerSlam, where he will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Punk emerged victorious in a high-stakes gauntlet match on Raw, last eliminating Bron Breakker to become the number one contender.





The gauntlet match was ordered after World Champion Gunther arrogantly claimed that top Raw superstars would fight among themselves for the “honor” of facing him.

Paul Heyman, accompanied by Bron Breakker, interrupted and warned Gunther that Breakker would tear through the competition and walk into SummerSlam as the rightful challenger.

Breakker kicked off the match, dominating Penta with a flurry of suplexes and a massive spear to score the first elimination.

He then overcame LA Knight, despite Knight’s clever targeting of the arm and high-impact offense around the ring post. Breakker used brute strength to counter the BFT and put Knight away with a gutbuster followed by a spear.

Jey Uso entered next and brought a wave of momentum, landing superkicks, suicide dives, and a nod to his lineage with an “Ode to Rikishi.”

But just as he was closing in on a win, Bronson Reed interfered, injuring Jey's arm. Breakker capitalised with yet another spear to eliminate him.

The final entrant, CM Punk, hit the ring fired up. He landed running knee strikes, a bulldog, and began to shift the tide with his signature intensity.

Breakker responded with an Avalanche Frankensteiner and a suplex, but Punk stayed in the fight. He nearly locked in the Anaconda Vise when Reed interfered again.

This time, Jey Uso returned to even the odds, taking out Reed. The distraction allowed Punk to catch Breakker in a fireman’s carry and deliver the Go to Sleep for the win, officially booking his place in the SummerSlam main event against Gunther.

As Punk and Uso tried to regroup post-match, Seth Rollins' henchmen launched a surprise attack. But to the crowd's shock and delight, Roman Reigns made his thunderous return, saving Punk and Uso from a brutal beatdown.

This marked Reigns' first TV appearance since being taken out by Breakker on the Raw after WrestleMania 41.

The segment hinted at a potential tag team clash at SummerSlam: Breakker and Reed vs. Jey Uso and Reigns, adding yet another explosive chapter to the Road to SummerSlam.