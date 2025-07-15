Espanyol confirms takeover deal with Burnley

An undated picture of Spanish side Espanyol players. — X/@RCDEspanyol

BARCELONA: The owners of Premier League club Burnley, Velocity Sports Limited (VSL) have agreed to acquire Spanish side Espanyol, the LaLiga club announced on Monday.

VSL, the sporting arm of investment group ALK Capital, became the majority shareholder at Espanyol. However, the previous owners, China’s RASTAR Group, will retain a minority stake and remain actively involved in the club’s operations.

According to media reports, former NFL defensive end J.J. Watt, who is a minority investor in Burnley alongside ALK Capital’s Alan Pace is also expected to be involved with Espanyol.

Espanyol confirmed that both clubs will collaborate under the umbrella of the investment group while maintaining their independence.

"With this deal, RCD Espanyol and Burnley will both be part of this investment group, which expands its reach by owning clubs in both LaLiga and the Premier League although each will remain independent," Espanyol said in a statement.

RASTAR Group had acquired Espanyol in 2015, overseeing a mixed period for the club that included two relegations, two promotions, and a seventh-place finish in the 2018–19 season.

The club added that RASTAR will not be fully exiting the project but will remain a stakeholder under the new ownership structure.

"RASTAR is not disassociating itself from RCD Espanyol. Rather, its shares will become part of this new investment vehicle, which will hold stakes in both clubs," the statement added.

Espanyol finished 14th in LaLiga last season, narrowly avoiding relegation by just two points ahead of 18th-placed Leganes.

The deal is still "pending officialisation and completion until all administrative procedures are formalised," Espanyol clarified.

VSL’s move makes them the latest group to join the growing trend of multi-club ownership across European football.