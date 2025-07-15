MLB: Cal Raleigh becomes first catcher to win All-Star Home Run Derby

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh holds the trophy after winning the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park on Jul 14, 2025. — Reuters

ATLANTA: Seattle Mariners slugger and MLB home run leader Cal Raleigh made history on Monday by becoming the first catcher ever to win the All-Star Home Run Derby, outlasting Tampa Bay Rays prospect Junior Caminero in a thrilling final.

Raleigh, affectionately known as the ‘big dumper,’ launched 18 home runs in the final round to Caminero’s 15, joining hall of famer Ken Griffey Jr. as the only Mariners to win the prestigious event.

“Usually, the guy that's leading the league in homers doesn't win the whole thing. That's as surprising to me as anybody else,” Raleigh said.

Raleigh’s family played a special role in the moment. His father, Todd Raleigh, a former college baseball coach at Tennessee and Western Carolina, pitched to him throughout the contest. His younger brother, Todd Raleigh Jr., was behind the plate catching during the derby.

“Anybody that’s ever played baseball as a kid dreams of stuff like this. I dreamed of it. He dreamed of it. When you’re a parent, you look at it differently because you just want your kids to be happy,” he said.

Cal Raleigh’s path to victory nearly ended in the first round. He and Oakland Athletics outfielder Brent Rooker were tied with 17 home runs.

The Mariners’ slugger narrowly advanced via tiebreaker, his longest home run traveled 470.61 feet, edging Rooker’s 470.53 by less than an inch.

“An inch off and I’m not even in the final four, which is amazing. So, I guess I got lucky there, one extra biscuit,” Raleigh said. Raleigh finished the derby with a total of 53 home runs across all rounds.