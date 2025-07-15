WATCH: Roman Reigns shocks WWE universe with explosive RAW return

Roman Reigns makes his return during Monday Night RAW at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on July 14, 2025 in Birmingham, Alabama. - WWE

Former WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns made a thunderous return on the July 14 episode of Monday Night Raw, live from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, marking his first appearance since the night after WrestleMania 41.

The Tribal Chief’s comeback delivered the biggest surprise of the night, as he stormed into the ring to save CM Punk and his cousin Jey Uso from a brutal attack.

The show’s final moments saw CM Punk defeat Bron Breakker in the last leg of a Gauntlet Match to determine who would challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. However, Punk was blindsided by Bronson Reed after the match.

Jey Uso rushed in to help, but the duo was quickly overpowered by Breakker and Reed—until Reigns’ music hit, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Reigns charged to the ring, clearing out both attackers and assisting Jey Uso to his feet, signaling a strong family alliance. In a surprising twist, Reigns also shared a brief but respectful moment with CM Punk, despite their rocky history.

The WWE Universe erupted into chants of “Tribal Chief One,” hinting at a new chapter for Reigns' iconic persona.





Reigns’ return comes just weeks before SummerSlam, set to take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Rumors had been circulating that Reigns was involved in planning for the premium live event, and his return now adds a major star power boost to the build-up.

With the seeds now planted, a high-stakes clash between Roman Reigns and Bron Breakker at SummerSlam appears to be on the horizon—one that promises to be among the biggest matches of the year.