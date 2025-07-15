Muhammad Asif cruises into IBSF World Masters Snooker pre quarterfinal

Undated picture of Pakistan's cueist Mohammad Asif. — Reporter

MANAMA: Pakistan’s cueist Mohammad Asif produced a commanding performance, cruising into the pre-quarterfinals with a straight-frames victory over Wales’ Tony Morgan in the IBSF World Masters Snooker Championship here at the Crowne Plaza Bahrain on Tuesday.

The former world amateur champion displayed complete dominance in the Round of 16, defeating Morgan 3-0 with frame scores of 74-10, 106-0 and 89-11.

He compiled a superb 90-point break in the second frame and followed it up with a 61-point break in the third, sealing the win without dropping a single frame.

Asif’s tactical acumen and precise shot-making left his opponent with little chance to settle into the match. Renowned for his calm temperament and break-building prowess, Asif was in fluent form.

The victory marked a strong comeback for Asif, who had suffered a setback on Monday when he lost 3-0 to India’s Brijesh Damani in a Group C clash.

Damani controlled the one-sided contest with frame scores of 66-39, 66-0, and 79-41, finishing the group stage unbeaten.

Despite that loss, Asif had made a promising start to his campaign, winning both of his opening matches on the first day.

He began with a clinical 3-0 win over Oman’s Haitham Bin Ali, registering frame scores of 89-33, 69-4 and 53-6, including breaks of 61 and 46 in the first two frames.

He followed up with another convincing 3-0 victory against Ireland’s Jay Chopra, taking the frames 68-33, 79-14, and 67-16.

Although he did not produce major breaks in that match, Asif's consistent scoring and sharp tactical play ensured a dominant win.