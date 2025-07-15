Cummins hails Starc, Boland for stunning performances in Jamaica Test

Australia fast bowler Scott Boland (centre) celebrates his hat-trick with teammates on the third day of the third Test against the West Indies at Kingston on July 14, 2025. — AFP

JAMAICA: Australian captain Pat Cummins on Tuesday credited fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland for the team’s emphatic victory in the third Test against the West Indies.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Boland also heaped praise on Starc for his remarkable performance.

He admitted to feeling a bit nervous before claiming his maiden Test hat-trick and described Starc’s effort as 'unreal.'

"I was a bit nervous on that last ball, but yeah, an amazing feeling. I was just trying to stay focused and put the ball in good areas. Happy to start off well after a slower start yesterday," Boland said.

Starc returned the compliment, praising Boland’s consistency and impact.

"He's amazing, isn't he? He would have played so many more Tests in another team. But every time he comes in, he's on the money. A hat-trick this week, he's just never far from perfect," Starc said.

Captain Pat Cummins echoed the sentiment, describing Boland's performance as 'classic Scotty.'

"That was great. He’s had moments where he just gets on a roll, and today was one of them. Three classic Boland wickets, tight lines, hitting the stumps. He’s spent a lot of time carrying drinks when the other three quicks are fit, but we know the quality he brings when he plays."

Cummins also hailed Starc’s game-changing ability, particularly on such a historic occasion.

"Starcy really set us up. To bowl a team out for 27, I’ve never seen anything like it. Getting his 400th wicket in his 100th Test, that’s pretty special. We see how hard he works and the shape he keeps himself in. Full credit to him," Boland added.

Cummins praised Starc’s explosiveness with the new ball.

"When you talk about 100 Tests, you think resilience, fitness, and skill. Today showed the real Mitchell Starc, someone who can tear through a team and win a match out of nowhere. We’re lucky to have him."

It is pertinent to mention that Australia completed a dominant 3-0 Test series sweep over the West Indies with a crushing 176-run win in Jamaica, powered by Starc’s record-breaking five-wicket haul and Boland’s sensational hat-trick.

The West Indies were dismissed for just 27 runs, the second-lowest total in Test history, and only one run more than New Zealand’s infamous 26 in 1955.