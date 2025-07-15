Paul George undergoes knee surgery, rehab to begin ahead of training camp

Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George reacts during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Feb 12, 2025. — Reuters

Philadelphia 76ers wing Paul George underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee to treat an injury sustained during a recent workout, the team announced on Monday.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Jonathan L. Glashow at the NYU Langone sports medicine Orthopedic Center in New York.

George is expected to begin a rehabilitation program and will be re-evaluated before the start of training camp in September.

The veteran star has dealt with multiple injuries in recent seasons and this marks the fifth time in six years that he has played fewer than 60 games.

Last season, George was limited to just 41 appearances, missing significant time due to groin, finger, and knee issues.

He also posted his lowest scoring average in a decade, finishing the year with just 16.2 points per game. His season ended prematurely in March after he received injections in both his left adductor muscle and left knee.

George is entering the second year of a four-year, USD 212 million contract he signed with Philadelphia last offseason.

The 76ers had hoped the addition of George would help form a championship-caliber trio alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, but the trio played in only 15 games together, totaling just 294 minutes due to injuries.

The team’s injury woes extended to Embiid, who played only 19 games last season before undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in April.

However, Sixers president Daryl Morey said Embiid is ‘on track’ to be ready for training camp. Philadelphia finished with a 24-58 record last season, its worst since 1994–95.