Key Bangladesh player emerges as contender for Test captaincy

Bangladesh’s Taijul Islam (right) celebrates a wicket with teammates on the fifth day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle on June 21, 2025. — AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s veteran left-arm spinner Taijul Islam on Tuesday has expressed his readiness to take over the Test captaincy if the opportunity arises, following Najmul Hossain Shanto’s resignation from the role.

Speaking to Bangladeshi media, the 33-year-old stated that he believed he had the experience and temperament to lead the national side in the longest format of the game.

"I think it is important to give space to the captain and to value his perspective, because the team performs well when there is faith in leadership," Taijul said.

He credited experience and maturity for the improvement.

"I have experience, there’s no reason I can’t do the job if it’s offered. It’s not about being greedy, I believe I can take on the responsibility."

Taijul emphasised that captaincy isn't about prestige but about vision.

"A captain should have a long-term view for the team. You need to have a goal, like where you want to see your team two years from now. And that goal must be supported by the team management," he added.

Mehidy Hasan, who recently took over the ODI captaincy, to also be considered for the red-ball leadership. Taijul’s consistency and seniority in the format may give him an edge.

Since the 2021 series against Sri Lanka, Taijul’s bowling has shown greater control and effectiveness, especially in overseas conditions, where he had previously struggled.

"There are several factors. Age is one at this stage, you can pitch the ball exactly where you want. Experience is another. Before 2021, I hadn’t played many overseas Tests. That experience has helped me improve gradually," Taijul explained.

He also highlighted how pace variation has become a key element in his bowling arsenal.

"If you can deliver two balls at the same speed, one turning and one going straight, it confuses batters. That’s what the best spinners in the world do. It makes life difficult for the batters and gives the bowler an edge," he concluded.

Since Shanto stepped down in the wake of a reported fallout with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) after he was removed as the ODI captain, the search for a new Test skipper has intensified.

While several names are being considered, including all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Taijul, who has been a consistent performer in the Test squad and holds a permanent place in the playing XI, has emerged as a potential candidate.