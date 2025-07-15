Paula Badosa faces another injury setback ahead of US Open

Spain's Paula Badosa serves during her quarter final match against China's Wang Xinyu on June 20, 2025. — Reuters

Spanish tennis star Paula Badosa announced on Tuesday that she will be out of action for several weeks due to another back injury, casting serious doubt over her participation in the upcoming US Open.

The 26-year-old, currently ranked world number 10, confirmed that she has suffered a tear in her psoas muscle, a key muscle that connects the lower back to the top of the leg.

The former world number two has had a turbulent journey in recent years, battling a series of injuries that significantly affected her form and career trajectory.

In 2023, a persistent lower back problem sidelined her for much of the season and even pushed her to consider early retirement from the sport. However, Badosa made a strong return in 2024, climbing back into the top ten rankings and showing flashes of her best form.

Her latest setback comes shortly after her disappointing first-round exit from Wimbledon earlier this month, where she lost a tightly contested match to Britain’s Katie Boulter, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.

Following the loss, Badosa revealed that the injury had already existed before the tournament and worsened as she played through the pain.

“It’s a truly difficult time for me. But I’m staying hopeful that things will turn around soon. These are challenging moments, but I know the light will shine again once the storm passes,” Badosa said in a statement.

Despite the injury, Badosa is still hopeful of recovering in time to participate in the revamped mixed doubles event at the US Open, where she is expected to team up with her partner, Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The special doubles event is scheduled to begin a week before the main singles draw kicks off on August 24.