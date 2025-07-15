BCB president Aminul Islam dismisses venue change rumours ahead of ACC meeting

Undated photo of a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) meeting, with BCB President Aminul Islam (centre) presiding over the session. — BCB

DHAKA: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam on Tuesday dismissed speculation regarding a change in venue for the upcoming Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Annual General Meeting, confirming that the event will proceed as scheduled in Dhaka on July 24.

Recent reports had suggested that the meeting could be shifted to Dubai due to uncertainty surrounding India’s participation amid the prevailing political climate in Bangladesh.

Speaking to the media at Dhaka, Aminul assured that preparations are on track and expressed confidence that all member nations will attend.

"The Asian Cricket Council is the governing body of cricket in Asia, and we’ve never hosted a major ACC meeting before," Aminul said.

"We are hosting an official dinner on July 23, followed by the ACC AGM on July 24. Almost every country is expected to participate. This is a major achievement for us, and everything is going according to plan."

While it remains unclear whether India will send a representative in person, sources indicated that Indian officials may join the meeting virtually if required.

Earlier reports had indicated that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had raised objections regarding the location and timing of the AGM, calling for it to be shifted from Dhaka.

Despite these concerns, ACC President Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the meeting would be held in Bangladesh, marking the first such gathering in the country in several years.

Meanwhile, discussions at the AGM are expected to include the finalisation of the schedule for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025.

The tournament is likely to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as tensions persist between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the BCCI.

Indian media reports suggest that if the plans move ahead without further complications, the Asia Cup could begin in the second week of September, with September 10 being considered as a tentative start date.