Veteran marathon runner Fauja Singh dies at 114 in road accident

Undated picture of Indian marathon runner Fauja Singh. — X/@GurpreetSSahota

JALANDHAR: The world renowned centenarian marathon runner Fauja Singh died on Monday at the age of 114 after being struck by an unidentified vehicle in a hit and run incident near his native village of Beas in Punjab’s Jalandhar district, Indian media reported on Tuesday.

According to a report, the accident occurred around 3:30 PM while Singh was crossing the main Adampur-Bhogpur road.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Jalandhar, where he succumbed to his injuries later that evening. Police confirmed that an FIR has been registered against the unidentified driver.

Born on April one, 1911, in Beas village, Singh was the youngest of four siblings. He moved to East London in 1992 after the death of his wife, Gian Kaur.

Following the loss of his fifth son, Kuldeep Singh, in 1994, Fauja Singh turned to running to cope with grief. He often said that running was the best therapy for emotional pain caused by personal tragedies.

Singh began training under coach Harmander Singh in London and started running professionally at the age of 89.

His international breakthrough came in 2000, when he completed the London Marathon in six hours and 54 minutes, setting a world record in the 90 plus age category. He went on to complete eight full marathons during his career.

In 2003, he recorded his personal best at the Toronto Waterfront Marathon with a timing of five hours and 40 minutes.

At the age of 100, Singh ran his final full marathon in London in 2011, finishing in seven hours and 49 minutes.

He officially retired from competitive running in 2013 after completing the 10-kilometre run at the Hong Kong Marathon in one hour, 32 minutes and 28 seconds, half a minute faster than his performance the previous year.

Widely known as the 'Turbaned Tornado,' Fauja Singh also carried the Olympic torch in 2012 during the London Games.