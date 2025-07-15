Shubman Gill clarifies Pant’s fitness status ahead of fourth Test against England

Rishabh Pant leaves the field after injuring his finger and is replaced by Dhruv Jurel during day one of the Third Rothesay Men's Test at Lord's, London. Picture date: Thursday July 10, 2025. - AFP

LONDON: India’s cricket team captain Shubman Gill on Monday confirmed that vice-captain and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is expected to be fully fit ahead of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, starting July 23.

Speaking at the post-match press conference after the third Test at Lord’s, Gill stated that medical scans revealed no major damage to Pant’s injured finger.

“Pant should be fine. The scans didn’t show any major injury, so we’re optimistic he’ll be available for the next match,” Gill said.

Pant sustained the injury while attempting to collect a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah that veered down the leg side during the 34th over of England’s first innings.

Visibly in pain, he required on-field treatment and was unable to continue as wicketkeeper for the remainder of the Test. Dhruv Jurel took over the wicketkeeping duties for the rest of the match.

Despite the setback, Pant showed great resilience with the bat, retaining his usual position at number five in both innings.

He played a composed knock of 74 off 112 balls in the first innings and added nine runs in the second.

However, he was clearly troubled by the injury, often releasing the bat with his injured hand upon contact with the ball.

Pant is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the series, with 425 runs in six innings at an impressive average of 70.83.

India suffered a narrow defeat in the third Test at Lord’s, falling short by 22 runs. With the result, England took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.