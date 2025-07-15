West Indies avoid joining New Zealand in unwanted Test record books

West indies batter Kevlon Anderson bowled out in his maiden Test innings during third Test against Australia in Kingston on July 12, 2025. - AFP

KINGSTON: West Indies narrowly avoided matching the lowest-ever score in Test cricket as they were bowled out for just 27 runs on the third day of the third and final Test against Australia at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

The record for the lowest total in Test history remains New Zealand’s 26, made against England in Auckland in 1955. West Indies were chasing a target of 204 runs, but their innings quickly unraveled in dramatic fashion.

Lowest Team Total In Test Cricket:

Team Score Opposition Date New Zealand 26 England 25 Mar, 1955 West Indies 27 Australia 14 July, 2025 South Africa 30 England 13 Feb, 1896 South Africa 35 England 1 April, 1899

Australia’s pace spearhead Mitchell Starc delivered a devastating spell, removing the top order and reducing the home side to 7 for 5.

He went on to complete a five-wicket haul in just 15 deliveries – the fastest in Test history – and eventually finished with 6 for 9 in 7.3 overs.

Fellow fast bowler Scott Boland then dismantled the lower order, claiming a hat-trick in the 14th over to leave the West Indies teetering at 26 for 9.

However, Alzarri Joseph managed to score a single in the next over, helping the West Indies narrowly avoid equaling New Zealand’s infamous record.

But their innings ended immediately after, when Jayden Seales was bowled by Starc for a duck — the seventh duck of the innings, setting a new Test record.

Despite his heroics with the ball, Starc’s teammate Sam Konstas had a forgettable day in the field, dropping Joseph twice in the slips before he got off the mark and later misfielding the ball that allowed the crucial run to reach 27.

Justin Greaves was the top scorer for the West Indies with 11 runs, as the team posted their lowest Test total since being bowled out for 47 against England at Lord’s in 2004.