Scott Boland joins elusive list with hat-trick against West Indies

KINGSTON: Australian fast bowler Scott Boland etched his name into the history books on Monday by claiming a sensational hat-trick during the third Test against the West Indies at Sabina Park, Jamaica.

The 36-year-old pacer became only the 11th Australian to achieve a Test hat-trick, joining a legendary list that includes Frederick Spofforth, H Trumble, Jimmy Matthews, Lindsay Kline, Merv Hughes, Damien Fleming, Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath and Peter Siddle.

Boland’s hat-trick came as part of a clinical spell that saw him finish with figures of 3 for 34.

He dismissed Justin Greaves, Shamar Joseph, and Jomel Warrican in consecutive deliveries, helping Australia bowl out the West Indies for just 143 in their first innings. His efforts secured an 82-run lead for the visitors.

Boland’s first scalp was John Campbell, the West Indies’ top scorer with 36. The ball nipped back sharply and struck the pads, trapping him LBW. He followed it up by removing Shai Hope for 23, using his trademark seam movement.

He then completed the hat-trick by clean-bowling Shamar Joseph with a delivery that rattled the stumps.

Historically, the first-ever Test hat-trick was recorded by Frederick Spofforth in 1878-79 against England in Melbourne. Notably, H Trumble is the only Australian to claim two Test hat-tricks, both at the MCG against England.

Jimmy Matthews went one better by taking two hat-tricks in the same match against South Africa in 1912.

This remarkable performance also elevated Boland into statistical greatness.

Among bowlers who have delivered at least 2,000 balls in Test cricket since 1915, Boland now holds the best bowling average — a staggering 17.33.

The only bowler with a better average since 1900 is England’s iconic Sydney Barnes, who averaged 16.43. All others with superior figures played in the 1800s.

Best Test Bowling Averages Since 1915 (Min. 2000 balls bowled)

Bowler Career Span Wickets Bowling Average Scott Boland 2021-Present 59 17.33 Bert Ironmonger 1928-1933 74 17.97 Frank Tyson 1954-1959 76 18.56 Axar Patel 2021-Present 55 19.34 Jasprit Bumrah 2018-Present 217 19.48

For the unversed, West Indies were bowled out for just 27 runs in 14.3 overs — the second-lowest total in Test history. They narrowly avoided the all-time lowest score of 26, thanks to a misfield by Sam Konstas.

Starc fittingly returned to wrap up the innings, sealing one of the most dominant team bowling displays in the history of Test cricket.

Earlier in the day, Australia were bowled out for 203 in their second innings, setting the West Indies a target of 204 — a total they fell well short of.