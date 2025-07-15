Mitchell Starc breaks multiple records with career-best spell against West Indies

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc celebrates during the third Test against West Indies at Sabina Park on July 14, 2025. - AFP

KINGSTON: Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc delivered a historic performance in his 100th Test, shattering multiple records and guiding Australia to a commanding 176-run victory over the West Indies at Sabina Park, completing a 3-0 series whitewash.

The 35-year-old left-arm pacer etched his name in the record books by surpassing former fast bowler Brett Lee to become the third-highest wicket-taker for Australia across all formats.

Starc claimed his 719th international wicket when he dismissed Kevlon Anderson on Day 1 of the third Test. Lee had amassed 718 wickets in 322 matches, while Starc reached 719 in just 292 international games.

Australia’s Top International Wicket-Takers:

Shane Warne – 999

Glenn McGrath – 948

Mitchell Starc – 725*

Brett Lee – 718

Nathan Lyon – 592*

Starc’s international tally now includes 396 Test wickets (in 100 matches), 244 in ODIs (127 matches), and 79 in T20Is (65 matches), highlighting his impact across formats.

In addition to his all-format feat, Starc also climbed the ranks in Australia's Test wicket-taking charts. With his devastating spell in the third Test, he became the fourth-highest Test wicket-taker among Australians, with 402 wickets.

Australia’s Top Test Wicket-Takers:

Shane Warne – 708

Glenn McGrath – 563

Nathan Lyon – 562*

Mitchell Starc – 402*

Dennis Lillee – 355

Starc's landmark performance was headlined by his incredible figures of 6 for 9 in the second innings — his career-best — as he ripped through the West Indies top order with the pink ball under lights.

He claimed three wickets in his first over, starting with the very first delivery by removing John Campbell, followed by the dismissals of Kevlon Anderson (LBW) and Brandon King (bowled), leaving West Indies reeling at 0 for 3.

In his second over, Starc trapped Mikyle Louis LBW to notch his 400th Test wicket — becoming just the fourth Australian to reach the milestone after Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, and Nathan Lyon.

He then dismissed Shai Hope two balls later to complete his five-wicket haul in just 15 deliveries — the fastest from the start of an innings in Test history, surpassing the previous record shared by Ernie Toshack, Stuart Broad, and Scott Boland.

Fastest 5-wicket hauls in Tests:

15 balls - Mitchell Starc vs WI, Kingston, 2025

19 balls - Ernie Toshack vs IND, Brisbane,1947

19 balls - Stuart Broad vs AUS, Nottingham,2015

19 balls - Scott Boland vs ENG, Melbourne, 2021

21 balls - Shane Watson vs SA, Cape Town, 2011

West Indies were bowled out for just 27 runs in 14.3 overs — the second-lowest total in Test history. They narrowly avoided the all-time lowest score of 26, thanks to a misfield by Sam Konstas.

Josh Hazlewood added to the damage by removing Roston Chase, and Scott Boland claimed a hat-trick after tea, dismissing Justin Greaves, Shamar Joseph, and Jomel Warrican in consecutive balls.

Starc fittingly returned to wrap up the innings, sealing one of the most dominant team bowling displays in the history of Test cricket.

Earlier in the day, Australia were bowled out for 203 in their second innings, setting the West Indies a target of 204 — a total they fell well short of.