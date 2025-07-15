Australia whitewash West Indies as Starc shines with fastest five-fer

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc raises the ball after claiming a five-wicket haul during the third Test against the West Indies at Sabina Park on July 14, 2025. – AFP

JAMAICA: Mitchell Starc claimed a historic five-wicket haul in record time during his 100th Test, powering Australia to a crushing 176-run victory over West Indies and a 3-0 series whitewash at Sabina Park.

Bowling with the pink ball he’s long mastered, Starc dismantled the West Indies lineup with a fiery opening spell on Day 3, taking three wickets in his first over and reaching his 400th Test wicket milestone.

His figures of 6 for 9 marked a career best, and his five-wicket haul in just 15 deliveries became the fastest from the start of an innings in Test history — breaking a long-standing record shared by Ernie Toshack, Stuart Broad, and Scott Boland.

The West Indies collapsed to 27 all out in just 14.3 overs — the second-lowest total in Test cricket history — narrowly avoiding the all-time low of 26 thanks to a misfield by Sam Konstas.

Starc started the onslaught by removing John Campbell with the very first ball, edging to stand-in keeper Josh Inglis. He then trapped Kevlon Anderson LBW and bowled Brandon King next ball to leave the West Indies reeling at 0 for 3.

He continued in his second over by dismissing Mikyle Louis LBW for his 400th Test wicket — becoming just the fourth Australian to reach the landmark after Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, and Nathan Lyon.

Two balls later, Starc dismissed Shai Hope, also LBW, to complete his five-wicket haul.

Josh Hazlewood joined the demolition by removing Roston Chase, and after tea, Scott Boland produced a hat-trick, dismissing Justin Greaves, Shamar Joseph, and Jomel Warrican in consecutive deliveries.

Starc fittingly returned to end the innings, sealing one of the most dominant bowling displays in Test history.

Earlier, Australia had been bowled out for 203 in their second innings, setting West Indies a target of 204.

Alzarri Joseph claimed a career-best 5 for 27, while Shamar Joseph also impressed, taking his series tally to 22 wickets at 14.95 — the most by a West Indian against Australia since Courtney Walsh in 1999.

But in the end, it was Starc's milestone-filled masterclass that stole the spotlight, capping off an unforgettable series for Australia.