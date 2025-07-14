Shoaib Bashir ruled out of India Tests remainder

England's Shoaib Bashir looks on during the fifth day of their third Test against India at The Lord's in London on July 14, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: England’s sole spinner Shoaib Bashir has been ruled out of the remaining two Tests of the five-match series against India due to a fractured left finger, international media reported on Monday.

Bashir took a hit on his left little finger during the 78th over of India’s first innings when Ravindra Jadeja smashed the ball back towards the spinner.

He immediately signalled to the England dressing room for assistance and Joe Root had to complete the over.

Initially, the team management was hopeful that Bashir would return to bowl in the evening session, but he remained on the sidelines with the substitute fielders and did not take the field on the fourth day.

The 21-year-old also remained off the field for the majority of the eventful final day and eventually returned to bowl when the home side needed two wickets to clinch the victory.

His return to the field proved decisive for England as he took the final wicket by cleaning up Mohammed Siraj.

After leading his side to a dramatic victory in the recently concluded Lord’s Test, Shoaib Bashir is set to miss the remaining two fixtures as he will be required to undergo surgery this week.

As a result, England would need to explore options to replace the injured spinner, who has been a consistent part of their red-ball setup since the fourth Test of their India tour in February last year.

Left-arm spinner Jack Leach, who has represented England in 39 Tests, 20-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed and leading wicket-taker of the ongoing County Championship, Liam Dawson, have emerged as the potential candidates to replace Bashir.