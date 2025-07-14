Salman Ali Agha breaks silence on ODI captaincy offer

Pakistan's T20I captain Salman Ali Agha speaks at a press conference at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on July 14, 2025. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s T20I skipper Salman Ali Agha on Monday, dismissed the claims regarding him taking up the ODI captaincy as well, stating that he was not approached for the role.

Agha, while addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the white-ball and pre-Bangladesh series camp here, was probed about the certainty around his future as the T20I captain, citing the examples of previous skippers Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi, who were removed from the role after short stints.

The all-rounder, in response, refrained from commenting on the removal of previous captains, stating it was not his concern before revealing that he was not approached for ODI captaincy.

“It was also being said about me that I’m becoming the captain of all three formats. It was reported by you, I mean you guys can say anything,” Agha said humorously.

“But, until now I had no discussions regarding the ODI captaincy.

“I mean, what happened to the previous captains, I think I don’t need to talk about it as it was not my concern. I have to think about how I can bring the best out of my team. I only do things which are better for the Pakistan team and that is my only goal.”

During the press conference, Salman Ali Agha also emphasised that the senior trio of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi remain in the national team’s core group of 25 players for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played next year in India and Sri Lanka.

“We need to have players who can replace anyone at any given time and thus we are preparing our bench strength,” said Agha.

“As part of our plan for the future [assignments], we have shortlisted a pool of 25 players and those 25 players will be seen playing for the team until the T20 World Cup.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are senior players and they are part of the pool.”