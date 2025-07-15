Belal Muhammad says 'weight cuts are destroying careers'

An undated photo of American Mixed Martial Artist Belal Muhammad. — Instagram/bullyb170

Belal Muhammad urged UFC to add more weight classes, saying ‘weight cuts are destroying careers’, international media reported on Monday.

Muhammad, the American Mixed Martial Artist (MMA), is a veteran in the UFC and understands the ground realities.

The American, who competes in the welterweight division, believes that adding more divisions could give fighters more opportunities to fight longer.

"Do I think UFC needs more weight classes? I do. I think that there's a lot of guys that are just stuck in that middle zone from 155 to 170, 170 to 185. There's a lot of in-betweeners. I think it'll give more guys more opportunities to fight longer, to fight multiple times a year," Muhammad said on his YouTube channel.

"The weight cut kills a lot of people. I know a lot of guys that kill themselves. But even if you add weight classes, I think higher guys going to try to go lower. It's still going to be bunch of mess, but you're going to get a lot more title fights, so why not add more weight classes?"

Talking about his retirement plans, Muhammad said that it depends on the condition of his body and fitness.

"For me, it's about listening to the body. I still feel great. I still love the sport. I still love training... Until I've fallen out of love with it, until I hate it, until my body's telling me [to] stop it,” he said.

“That's when I start thinking about it. But right now, I still think I'm the best in the world. I'm still working to get back on top."