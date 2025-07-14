FIFA announces team of Club World Cup

This collage of pictures shows Chelsea's Cole Palmer (left), PSG's Achraf Hakimi (centre) and Al-Hilal's Yassine Bounou. — X

FIFA announced the 2025 Club World Cup team of the tournament on Monday, including four Chelsea players.

Chelsea won the Club World Cup by dominating Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 3-0 in the final on Sunday.

Cole Palmer delivered a scintillating first-half performance, netting two goals and providing an assist to Joao Pedro for the third to seal it for the Blues.

FIFA announced the team of the tournament, which features Marc Cucurella, Enzo Fernandez, Palmer and Pedro Neto of Chelsea.

Fernandez was the top assist provider with three and also scored a goal.

Neto and Palmer scored three goals each, with the latter recording two assists and winning the Golden Ball as well. Cucurella helped keep three clean sheets in the six appearances he made.

Former Chelsea defender Thiago Silva, who now plays for Fluminense, also made it to the XI.

Al-Hilal’s goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was also named in the team of the tournament. Finalist PSG’s Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos completed the back four with Cucurella and Silva.

PSG’s Vitinha, Fluminense's Jhon Arias and Real Madrid’s Gonzalo Garcia completed the lineup.

Chelsea, winners of the 2021 Club World Cup when the tournament featured just eight teams, advanced to the final of the revamped 32-team tournament after hard-fought victories over Portugal’s Benfica and Brazilian sides Palmeiras and Fluminense in the knockout stage.

The final was a one-sided affair as the European Cup and French league champions failed to perform according to expectations after cruising past Real Madrid 4-0 in the semi-final.