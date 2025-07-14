England down India in low-scoring thriller to secure series lead

England's Shoaib Bashir (centre) celebrates with teammates after taking the last wicket of India's Mohammed Siraj to win their third Test against India at The Lords's in London on July 14, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Returning pacer Jofra Archer and skipper Ben Stokes helped England to defend a modest 193-run target and powered the home side to a narrow 22-run victory over India in the third Test of the five-match series here at The Lord’s on Monday.

Set to chase 193, India’s batting unit unfolded on a meagre 170 despite a fighting half-century from Ravindra Jadeja down the order.

The touring side resumed their run chase from 58/4 through first-innings centurion KL Rahul and in-form wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant.

The duo could add 13 runs to the total as Archer cleaned up Pant (nine) in the fourth over of the final day.

Skipper Stokes then inflicted another major blow to India three overs later when he trapped set batter Rahul lbw, who scored 39 off 58 deliveries with the help of six boundaries.

India suffered another blow to their pursuit when Archer dismissed Washington Sundar for a duck, courtesy of a sensational return catch, reducing the touring side to 82/7.

Following the slump, Nitish Kumar Reddy joined Jadeja for a 30-run partnership, which took the visitors’ total past the 100-run mark.

The crucial eighth-wicket stand culminated with Reddy’s dismissal just before the lunch break. The all-rounder mustered 13 from 53 deliveries.

Jadeja then put together a fighting 35-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Jasprit Bumrah, who scored five off 54 deliveries until eventually falling victim to Stokes in the second session.

The all-rounder then added 13 runs for the 10th wicket with Mohammed Siraj, who copped with a bizarre dismissal off Shoaib Bashir in the fifth over of the final session, resulting in India getting bowled out on 170.

Jadeja remained unbeaten with a valiant 61 off 181 deliveries, laced with four fours and a six.

For England, Archer and Stokes led the way with three wickets each, followed by Brydon Carse with two, while Woakes and Bashir chipped in with one scalp apiece.

For his brilliant all-round performances, England captain Ben Stokes was adjudged the Player of the Match.

The 22-run victory means England now lead the five-match series 2-1, with the penultimate Test scheduled to be played at Old Trafford in Manchester from July 23 to 27.