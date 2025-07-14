Daniel Dubois reveals training tactics for rematch against Oleksandr Usyk

An undated photo of British boxer Daniel Dubois. — Instagram/dynamite_daniel_dubois

British boxer Daniel Dubois revealed his training tactics for his highly anticipated rematch against world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night, saying he is training at night to adapt to the conditions of their upcoming bout.

Dubois first fought Usyk in August 2023, where the latter came out victorious in Poland with a ninth-round knockout, having dropped the British boxer twice.

However, the fight sparked debate after the Ukrainian was dropped by a punch that was ruled low by the officials.

Dubois has responded brilliantly after his defeat to Usyk in their first showdown, defeating Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic, and Anthony Joshua and is predicted as the winner of the bout by many pundits.

The Brit is trying out all to inflict Usyk's first defeat, including training in the late evenings instead of early mornings to get used to fight conditions.

"It is how you be fighting, isn't it? And it is much cooler. Training in the day... you would be boiling," Dubois said.

"I do like the heat. Makes it harder, but not too much harder. it is bearable now. Bearable, but it is good work. It is always good work."

Dubois has revealed that he has made a few changes, and he is hopeful that they will work.

The Brit said that this time he is going to knock out Usyk and is ready to shock the world.

"A couple of things we have added. On fight night, you will see it come to fruition. Right now, it is the hard work, the grind in the gym, the every day sort of work and just keeping on top of it is what I am doing right now," the Brit continued.

"This time around, I am going to knock him out and I am going to win. That is going to be the main difference from that first fight to this fight. That is going to be the main thing... I am excited, but I have still got a lot of work to do before the 19th.

"So, every day, we are chipping away. Right now, I have not got much to say. I am just humble and ready to fight, ready to win, ready to shock the world and take all the belts."