South Africa humble Zimbabwe in tri-series opener despite Raza’s heroics

South Africa's Nqabayomzi Peter (centre) celebrates with teammates after dismissing Zimbabwe's Clive Madande (not pictured) during the first match of the T20I tri-series at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on July 14, 2025. — Zimbabwe Cricket

HARARE: George Linde’s economical bowling performance, coupled with Dewald Brevis’s blistering cameo, led South Africa to a comfortable five-wicket victory over hosts Zimbabwe in the opening match of the T20I tri-series here at the Harare Sports Club on Monday.

South Africa captain Rassie van der Dussen’s decision to put Zimbabwe into bat proved beneficial as his team’s bowling unit curtailed the home side to a modest total of 141/6 despite Sikandar Raza’s unbeaten half-century.

The Zimbabwe captain came out to bat at number four when his side was in a precarious position of 39/2 in 7.2 overs and scored an unbeaten 54 off 38 deliveries with the help of three fours and two sixes.

He also shared a 66-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Ryan Burl, who scored 29 off 20 deliveries with the help of three fours and a six.

Opening batter Brian Bennett was the other notable run-getter for Zimbabwe, scoring a cautious 30 off 28 deliveries.

Linde was the standout bowler for South Africa, picking up three wickets for just 10 runs in his three overs, while Nqabayomzi Peter, Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Chasing a modest 142-run target, South Africa comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of five wickets and 25 balls to spare.

The touring side, however, had a contrasting start to the pursuit as Richard Ngarava’s opening blitz had reduced them to 38/3 inside the batting powerplay.

Ngarawa got Lhuan-dre Pretorius (zero) caught and bowled on the first delivery of the innings before cleaning up Reeza Hendricks (11) in his next over.

Trevor Gwandu got rid of South Africa captain van der Dussen (16) in the sixth over to put Zimbabwe in command.

However, a 72-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Rubin Hermann and Brevis turned the game on its head as it put South Africa within touching distance of a comfortable victory.

Brevis was the core aggressor of the match-defining stand with a 17-ball 41, studded with one four and four sixes, while Hermann played an anchoring role with his 37-ball 45 and remained the top-scorer for South Africa.

For his swashbuckling knock, Brevis was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Following dismissals, all-rounder Corbin Bosch, alongside Linde, steered South Africa over the line in the 16th over.

Bosch remained unbeaten with 23 off 15 deliveries, while Linde made three not out.

Ngarava was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe, taking three wickets for 35 runs in his four overs, while Gwandu bagged two.

The next match of the T20I tri-series will be played between South Africa and New Zealand at the same venue on Wednesday.