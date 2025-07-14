Enzo Maresca reveals tactics which won Chelsea Club World Cup final

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca reacts in FIFA Club World Cup -Round of 16 match against Benfica at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on June 28, 2025. — Reuters

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca revealed the tactics which won them the FIFA Club World Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Sunday, saying, 'exploiting the space on the left side helped the team.'

Chelsea dominated PSG 3-0 at MetLife Stadium, entering the match as underdogs.

Cole Palmer delivered a scintillating first-half performance, netting two goals and providing an assist to Joao Pedro for the third to seal the deal for the Blues.

Champions League winners were in great form throughout the campaign, and few teams have been able to produce a performance like this against the French side.

Maresca said that the key to dominating PSG on the night was by exploiting the space behind their midfield on the left side.

“There are three midfielders, two of them were in charge of Reece [James] and Moi [Caicedo] this point, and Vitinha was in charge of Enzo [Fernandez],” Maresca said.

“Analysing them, we saw that was a good opportunity to exploit that space, and we scored a goal on that side.

“It was just a game plan, as we said many times, we tried to use different game plans, and we tried to help the players to be in a position where they can give everything.”

The Italian gave credit to the team for executing the game plan. He said that Chelsea won the showdown in the first 10 minutes, when the team demonstrated intent.

“Today, it worked quite well. But overall, I think, as I just said, it has been the effort from all the team, all the players, and I’m very happy, especially for them, because they deserve this moment,” Maresca continued.

“I repeat, analysing it, we saw that there was a lot of space on the left side of it, and that’s where we tried to win the game.

“It went well, but I think we won the game in the first 10 minutes, when the team came out to demonstrate that we were here to try to win, respecting the rival, considering the rival the best team in the world at this time.

“But I think in the end, you can give the players a plan, but in the end it’s them who have to execute it, and they did it very well.”