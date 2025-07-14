Ricky Hatton’s son Campbell Hatton retires from boxing at 24

An undated photo of former English boxer Campbell Hatton. — Instagram/campbellhatton

Campbell Hatton retired at 24 years old to become a solar panel installer; his father, Ricky Hatton, confirmed the news.

Campbell last appeared in the ring in October 2024, where he suffered a second consecutive defeat to James Flint and finished his career with a 14-2 record.

Ricky, the two-weight world champion, when asked about his son’s future during an interview, said that Campbell will not fight again.

"No, Campbell won't fight again," Ricky Hatton said.

"As you know, he didn't have much amateur experience. He gave it a go in the amateurs, and then he went pro and gave it a go.

"He fought for the Area title and got beaten. I thought he lost it to be fair. But then he fought the same lad straight away after. I thought he won the second one; they were both very close fights. But he lost a little bit of his mojo, and then a few things went wrong."

Ricky, who turns 47 in October, started training his son in March earlier this year, before Campbell decided to retire.

Ricky said that the death of one of his son’s best friends impacted him in recent months and it was he who advised Campbell to retire.

"He went through a bit for a time, and he was in the gym, and his heart wasn't in it," he said.

"I said, 'Listen son, you should be very proud of yourself, you have given it a go, but if you have lost your mojo, you need to get out'. You can't play boxing, you can play any other sport. So I advised him, and now he is doing solar panels."