Washington Nationals surprise with Eli Willits as No.1 pick in MLB draft

An undated photo of Washington Nationals' Eli Willits. — Instagram/eliwillits2

ATLANTA: Major League Baseball (MLB) 2025 draft kicked off on Sunday with the Washington Nationals making a surprising move by selecting 17-year-old shortstop Eli Willits with the number one pick.

The Nationals were speculated to take either Ethan Holliday, another high school infielder, or LSU left-hander Kade Anderson, but they proved all wrong by going with Willits.

The Nationals, after a sixth straight failed season, fired general manager Mike Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez a week ago, and now the team is hoping that Willits’ inclusion could help the 2019 World Series champs return to glory.

As a senior in 2025, Willits hit .516 with nine home runs, 33 runs, RBIs and 48 stolen bases.

Willits has become the youngest top overall pick in draft history at 17 years old since the Mariners took Ken Griffey Jr. in 1987.

Willits said that he has all the talent, and he needed a platform to develop himself.

"I'm just a player that's going to go out there and give everything I've got, just like everyone else," Willits said.

"I feel like I have a good hit ability and am going to take that to the next level. I feel like my power is up and coming, but I needed to get into an organization like the Nationals, who can develop that and take me to the next level."

Nationals interim general manager Mike DeBartolo said that the team is excited about his inclusion, and it was an opportunity which they could not pass.

"We couldn't be more excited. Eli is a special player. Great hitting tools. He makes contact, controls the strike zone. We love his swing. It's just a clean operation at the plate with developing power,” DeBartolo said.

“Then he's just an elite shortstop, someone that stays at shortstop. ... You add on top of that the intangibles, his confidence, work ethic, just maturity that's off the charts.

“You put all of that together, it's rare to get someone that we think is the best hitter in the draft and the best fielder in the draft. We felt it was an opportunity we couldn't pass up."

The Los Angeles Angels drafted UC Santa Barbara right-hander Tyler Bremner at number two.

Anderson went to the Seattle Mariners, who picked him third, while Holliday went fourth to the Colorado Rockies.

Remaining top picks from day one.

5. St. Louis Cardinals: Liam Doyle, LHP, Tennessee

6. Pittsburgh Pirates: Seth Hernandez, RHP, Corona HS, Calif.

7. Miami Marlins: Aiva Arquette, SS, Oregon State

8. Toronto Blue Jays: JoJo Parker, SS, Purvis HS, Miss.

9. Cincinnati Reds: Steele Hall, SS, Hewitt-Trussville HS, Ala.

10. Chicago White Sox: Billy Carlson, SS, Corona HS, Calif.

11. Athletics: Jamie Arnold, LHP, Florida State

12. Texas Rangers: Gavin Fien, 3B, Great Oak HS, Calif.

13. San Francisco Giants: Gavin Kilen, 2B/SS, Tennessee

14. Tampa Bay Rays: Daniel Pierce, SS, Mill Creek HS, Ga.

15. Boston Red Sox: Kyson Witherspoon, RHP, Oklahoma

16. Minnesota Twins: Marek Houston, SS, Wake Forest

17. Chicago Cubs: Ethan Conrad, OF, Wake Forest

18. Arizona Diamondbacks: Kayson Cunningham, SS/2B, Johnson HS, Texas

19. Baltimore Orioles: Ike Irish, OF/C, Auburn

20. Milwaukee Brewers: Andrew Fischer, 1B/3B, Tennessee