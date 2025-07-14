Jannik Sinner reveals how he moved on after French Open final defeat

An undated photo of Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner. — Instagram/janniksin

Jannik Sinner said that after suffering a defeat in the final of the French Open to Spanish Carlos Alcaraz, he ‘tried to accept it’, and moved on, the international media reported on Monday.

Sinner defeated defending champion Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in a high-voltage final on Sunday to win his first Wimbledon men's title and take his revenge for the Paris defeat.

The 23-year-old became the first Italian to secure a Wimbledon singles title after defeating the two-time defending champion Alcaraz.

When asked about how he has healed after losing at Roland Garros, he said that being happy on and off the court is the best recipe.

"Not necessarily winning heals," he said.

"I believe that being happy on and off the court heals. Of course, if you win, it seems everything is a little bit easier. But at the same time, [so does] having a smile on your face.

"Because the journey is long, now I'm 23, hopefully I can play 10 or 15 more years if I'm healthy, and thank God I am healthy at the moment, so of course you aim to do that. Just keep going and keep having a smile on your face. But of course, success is the cherry on top of the cake."

He also revealed how he moved on immediately after losing in Paris and how he made a comeback.

"I tried to accept it," he continued.

"Of course, it takes time, but I tried to keep going and tried to keep believing. I think that's the most important thing, and to do that, you need to have great people around you. People who really love you the way you are. This, fortunately, I have.

"I have a great team, amazing parents, and family, and so I'm the happiest to see them from the court on the outside. I saw my dad getting emotional when I walked on against Novak [Djokovic] in the semis, so these are already great signs, being their son playing in front of them. I just surround myself with good people."