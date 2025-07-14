Hayley Matthews wins record equalling ICC Player of the Month award

West Indies' Hayley Matthews celebrates scoring century during their second ODI against India in Vadodara on December 24, 2024. — BCCI

DUBAI: West Indies captain Hayley Matthews on Monday named the ICC women’s player of the month for June 2025, adding another prestigious accolade to her already stellar career.

Matthews edged out fellow nominees Tazmin Brits of South Africa and her West Indies teammate Afy Fletcher to claim the honour.

This marks Matthews’ fourth ICC player of the month award, tying her with Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner for the most by any female cricketer. Her previous wins came in November 2021, October 2023 and April 2024.

The all-rounder earned the award following a standout performance in the T20I series against South Africa, where she was named Player of the Series after leading her side to a 2-1 victory at home.

Matthews scored 147 runs in the three-match T20I series against South Africa with a strike rate of 120.49 and an impressive average of 73.50. She also contributed with the ball, taking two wickets with her off-spin.

Speaking to ICC Digital, Matthews called it an honour to receive the Player of the Month award once again and expressed her happiness at contributing to the team's success in the series against South Africa.

“It’s an honour to receive the Player of the Month award again. I’ve been pleased with my form recently, but more importantly, it’s been great to contribute to the team’s success, especially in a hard-fought T20I series against South Africa,” Matthews said.

"Recognition like this is appreciated, but my focus remains on what’s ahead. There’s a lot more I want to achieve, both personally and with this team. We’re heading in the right direction and I’m excited about where we can go from here,” she concluded.