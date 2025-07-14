Aiden Markram named ICC Men’s Player of the Month for June 2025

Aiden Markram of South Africa acknowledges the crowd after an innings of 136 during day 4 of the ICC World Test Championship, final match between South Africa and Australia at Lords Cricket Ground on June 14, 2025 in London, England. - AFP

Aiden Markram has been awarded the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for June 2025 following his match-winning all-round performance in the ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia at Lord’s.

The 30-year-old South African opener played a decisive role in helping the Proteas end their 27-year wait for a senior ICC title, scoring a magnificent 136 in the fourth innings and claiming two key wickets to secure a historic victory.

Markram described the recognition as a “privilege,” expressing pride in his contribution to a landmark moment in South African cricket.

"It is a privilege to receive this award. To contribute to a ICC World Test Championship win for our team and South Africa is something that means a lot to me," Markram said upon winning the award.

“Winning the final at Lord's is a historic moment for South African cricket, and it is something we will all remember forever. This victory was only possible due to the combined efforts of the entire team, with crucial contributions from KG (Kagiso Rabada) and Tembs (Temba Bavuma)."

The right-hand batter’s influence on the match began with the ball when he broke a threatening partnership between Steve Smith and Beau Webster by removing Smith with just his sixth delivery.

Although he fell for a duck in the first innings, he made a stunning comeback in the second.

With South Africa trailing by 74 and Australia having added a vital 59-run 10th wicket stand, the Proteas were under immense pressure.

Markram dismissed Josh Hazlewood to end Australia’s innings and then took charge with the bat in the challenging chase of 282.

Despite the early loss of Ryan Rickelton, Markram displayed calmness and control, stitching crucial stands with Wiaan Mulder and skipper Temba Bavuma.

When Bavuma suffered an injury scare mid-innings, Markram’s encouragement played a key role in keeping the chase on track.

He eventually departed for a brilliant 136, an innings marked by resilience, elegance, and match-awareness, guiding South Africa to their maiden ICC World Test Championship title.