Mohammed Siraj fined for breach of ICC Code of Conduct at Lord’s

Mohammed Siraj celebrates after dismissing Ben Duckett of England during Day Four of the 3rd Rothesay Test Match between England and India at Lord's Cricket Ground at Lord's Cricket Ground on July 13, 2025 in London, England. - AFP

LONDON: India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has been fined 15 percent of his match fee for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the ongoing Test match against England at Lord’s.

The incident occurred on Day 4, when Siraj displayed an aggressive reaction following a dismissal.

The pacer was found guilty of violating Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

Following the wicket, Siraj celebrated in close proximity to England batter Ben Duckett during his follow-through, making physical contact as Duckett began his walk back to the dressing room.

In addition to the monetary penalty, Siraj received one demerit point, marking his second offence within a 24-month period and bringing his total to two demerit points.

Accumulating four or more demerit points within the same period results in suspension points, which can lead to a ban from international cricket.

The fiery exchange was one of several heated moments in an enthralling contest that is poised for a thrilling finish on Day 5.

India require 135 more runs to win but find themselves in a challenging position at 58/4, facing a relentless English bowling attack, a deteriorating Lord’s pitch, and a charged-up home crowd.

For the unversed, the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is currently tied at 1-1 after India avenged the five-wicket defeat in the series opener with a thumping 336-run victory in the subsequent fixture.