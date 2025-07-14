Karthik lauds Dhruv Jurel’s wicketkeeping, jokes Pant should share match fee

Rishabh Pant leaves the field after injuring his finger and is replaced by Dhruv Jurel during day one of the Third Rothesay Men's Test at Lord's, London on July 10, 2025. - AFP

LONDON: India’s former wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik on Sunday made a light-hearted remark suggesting that Rishabh Pant should consider sharing his match fees with Dhruv Jurel, who stepped in as the substitute wicketkeeper during the ongoing Lord’s Test against England.

The comment came on day four of the third Test in the five-match series, after Pant suffered a painful blow to the index finger of his left hand while attempting a catch off Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling in the 34th over on day one.

Despite receiving immediate treatment and trying to continue, Pant was forced to leave the field in the very next over.

Under the new ICC regulations, substitute wicketkeepers are permitted in case of injury, allowing Jurel to take over the gloves for the remainder of the England innings.

“Rishabh Pant should share his match fees with Dhruv Jurel,” Karthik said during live commentary on day four, in reference to Jurel’s impressive performance behind the stumps.

Jurel has indeed made a significant impact with the gloves. On day one, he made an immediate mark by catching Ollie Pope off the very first delivery after Tea.

He went on to take three catches in England's first innings and has looked sharp throughout, especially while keeping to fast bowlers Akash Deep and Nitish Kumar Reddy under challenging conditions that featured variable bounce and late swing.

Despite being unable to take the field after his injury, Pant returned to bat in India’s first innings and delivered a gritty 74 off 112 balls.

It is pertinent to mention that England were dismissed for 192 runs in their second innings, setting India a target of 193 runs to win the Lord’s Test.

Joe Root top-scored for England with 40 runs, while captain Ben Stokes put up some resistance with 33 runs.

Harry Brook scored 23, and Zak Crawley contributed 22. However, five of England’s batters failed to even reach double figures in the second innings.

From India’s bowling side, Washington Sundar was the standout performer, claiming four wickets. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took two wickets each, while Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep picked up one wicket apiece.