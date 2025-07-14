WATCH: Triple H provides update on Seth Rollins' injury

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins injured during Saturday Night's Main Event match against LA Knight at State Farm Arena on July 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. - WWE

WWE Chief Content Officer (CCO)Triple H has offered an update on Seth Rollins’ condition following an apparent knee injury sustained during the 40th edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Rollins, who faced LA Knight in the co-main event, suffered the injury after an awkward landing while attempting a Lionsault off the second rope.

Visibly in pain, Rollins clutched his leg and made his way to the corner, where he spoke with the referee, ringside physician, and Paul Heyman. A quick adjustment was made to the match’s finish, allowing Knight to pick up the win shortly afterward.

Reports from multiple wrestling media outlets suggest that the injury is legitimate and could keep Rollins out of action for a significant period.

Speaking at the Evolution 2 post-event press conference, Triple H acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding Rollins' status.

"And I’m sure somebody here would ask about Seth. I would say a little bit inconclusive. Doesn’t look good. We’re in Birmingham tomorrow. He came here tonight; he was not going to miss his wife’s [Becky Lynch] performance tonight," Triple H said.

"He was here, and he’ll be in Birmingham tomorrow with Dr. (Jeffrey) Dugas. We’ll get an MRI, hope for the best, and see where we can go with that," he added.





Rollins was backstage at Evolution 2 to support his wife, Becky Lynch, who successfully defended her Women’s Intercontinental Championship in a triple threat match against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

According to Fightful, Rollins was spotted using crutches, further fueling concern over the severity of the injury.

The incident is particularly troubling given Rollins’ history with his right knee. In 2015, he tore his ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a house show match against Kane in Dublin, which forced him to vacate the WWE Championship and miss WrestleMania 32.

If the injury proves to be as serious as initially feared, Seth Rollins could be ruled out of this year’s two-night SummerSlam, marking a major setback amid his current heel run.

An MRI scheduled for July 14 is expected to offer definitive insight into the severity of the injury and the recovery timeline for The Architect.