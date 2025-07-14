Will Shoaib Bashir play on day five of Lord's Test?

England's Shoaib Bashir (second from right) celebrates with teammates after dismissing India's KL Rahul during the third day of their third Test at The Lord's in London on July 12, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: England batting coach Marcus Trescothick on Sunday provided an update on spinner Shoaib Bashir’s injury, stating that he is feeling much better now and will be available to bowl on the fifth day if needed.

Bashir took a hit on his left little finger during the 78th over of India’s first innings when Ravindra Jadeja smashed the ball back towards the spinner.

He immediately signaled to the England dressing room for assistance and Joe Root had to complete the over.

Initially, team management was hopeful that Bashir would return to bowl in the evening session, but he remained on the sidelines with the substitute fielders and did not take the field on fourth day.

Speaking at the press conference at the end of the fourth day of play, Trescothick made it clear that Bashir is fully fit and ready to bowl if needed by the team.

"He's fit to bowl, was ready to ball. I think it comes in the regulation - he can come on to bowl as and when he's needed, and then if he's not bowling at any stage.

"He can then come back off because it's obviously an external blow. So, should we need him, he will be ready to bowl," Trescothick said.

So far in the series, Bashir has taken nine wickets at an average of 59.44, including the dismissal of KL Rahul on day three at Lord’s.

For the unversed, England were dismissed for 192 runs in their second innings, setting India a target of 193 runs to win the Lord’s Test.

Joe Root top-scored for England with 40 runs, while captain Ben Stokes put up some resistance with 33 runs.

Harry Brook scored 23, and Zak Crawley contributed 22. However, five of England’s batters failed to even reach double figures in the second innings.

From India’s bowling side, Washington Sundar was the standout performer, claiming four wickets. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took two wickets each, while Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep picked up one wicket apiece.