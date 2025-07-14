Bangladeshi batter Shamim Hossain reveals his cricketing idol

Bangladesh batter Shamim Hossain plays a shot during a second T20I against Sri Lanka here at Dambulla on July 13, 2025. — AFP

DAMBULLA: Bangladeshi batter Shamim Hossain on Sunday named former South African star AB de Villiers as his idol, expressing his desire to bat positively like him during matches.

Speaking at the post-match conference, Shamim expressed satisfaction with his batting position, stating that he feels confident at that spot and tries to stay positive during the match.

"I am not worried about my batting position. The spot I am batting in right now, I feel very confident there," said Shamim.

"Whenever I go out to bat, my plan is to stay positive. Someone has to take risks, and I want to take that responsibility for the team."

Shamim named former South African batter AB de Villiers as his ideal and said that he tries to stay positive like him.

"I like AB de Villiers' batting and I always try to stay positive like him. T20 cricket is all about staying positive and I feel that if I stay positive, I will do well," he said.

The 24-year-old said the team is confident of a come-from-behind series victory after levelling the three-match series

"First of all, we won the match, and that is the most pleasing thing. Now the series is level at 1-1, so this win was important for us. Now we have the chance to win the series, and hopefully, if we play well, we will win it," Shamim said.

He credited captain Litton Das for Bangladesh’s victory in the second T20I against Sri Lanka.

"Litton batted really well. It was a turning point because you need a good start early on, and because of that innings, we were able to finish strongly later," he said.

"Sometimes, you have to slow things down a little. At that point, we needed a good partnership because we had strong batters to come later in the innings, and we can always catch up if we have wickets in hand. So that partnership between Litton and Hridoy was crucial," he concluded.