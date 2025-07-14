Quinton de Kock, Boult star as MI New York win Major League Cricket final

Mumbai Indians New York celebrates their maiden MLC title after defeating Washington Freedom in the final held in Dallas on July 13, 2025. — MLC

DALLAS: Quinton de Kock's explosive batting, combined with impressive bowling performances from Trent Boult and Rushil Ugarkar, powered MI New York to a thrilling five-run victory over Washington Freedom in the Major League Cricket (MLC) final held here in Dallas on Sunday.

Washington Freedom won the toss and opted to bowl first. MI New York posted a competitive total of 180/7 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

Quinton de Kock top-scored with a blistering 77 off 46 balls, smashing four sixes and six fours. Monank Patel contributed 28 runs, Kanwarjit Singh added 22, and captain Nicholas Pooran scored 21.

For Washington, Lockie Ferguson was the pick of the bowlers with 3/21 runs in his four overs.

Saurabh Netravalkar, Glenn Maxwell, Jack Edwards and Ian Holland claimed one wicket each.

In reply, Washington Freedom put up a strong fight but fell just short, finishing at 175/5 in 20 overs, narrowly missing the target by five runs.

Rachin Ravindra played a brilliant knock of 70 runs off 41 balls, including two sixes and eight fours.

Glenn Phillips also impressed with a quickfire 48 off 34 balls, hitting five sixes. Jack Edwards chipped in with 33 off 22 balls, including two sixes and two fours.

However, Mitchell Owen and Andries Gous were dismissed for ducks, halting the momentum.

For MI New York, Trent Boult bowled a crucial spell, taking 2/32 runs in his four overs. Rushil Ugarkar also claimed 2/32, while Nosthush Kenjige picked up one wicket.

It is pertinent to mention that after losing six of their first seven games this season, MI New York pulled off one of the most remarkable turnarounds in franchise T20 history, clinching the MLC 2025 title.