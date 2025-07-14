Australia on top despite West Indies fightback in Sabina Park Test

West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph (Right) celebrates after taking wicket during the Day 2 of third Test against Australia in Kingston on July 13, 2025. - AFP

KINGSTON: West Indies’ pace bowlers ignited under the lights on Day 2 at Sabina Park, pushing the Test match into fast forward as Australia stumbled to 99 for 6 in searing conditions, despite holding a significant 181-run lead.

Cameron Green stood out with a resilient knock of 42 in extremely testing circumstances — an innings worth far more than its numerical value.

He survived a run-out chance on 14 and was one of the few Australian batters to withstand the onslaught. However, it was a nightmarish outing for young batter Sam Konstas, whose duck ended a forgettable series.

With just 50 runs at an average of 8.33, his Ashes prospects now hang in the balance.

Earlier in the day, Australia had dismantled West Indies for 143, gaining a crucial 82-run first-innings lead. Scott Boland, replacing Nathan Lyon, impressed with figures of 3 wickets.

The Australians began their second innings under lights in the final session — a period that saw West Indies strike with intensity and precision.

The new ball spell was nothing short of electric. Konstas fell early, jabbing at a back-of-a-length delivery from Shamar Joseph that was well taken in the gully.

Joseph continued his hostile spell, dismissing Usman Khawaja — who had doggedly faced over 300 deliveries in the series — with an inside edge as Khawaja attempted a booming drive from around the wicket.

Then came the fiercest spell of the day. Alzarri Joseph cranked up the pace, clocking 147kph in the fastest over by a West Indian in the series.

He troubled Steven Smith, who was dropped on 1 at second slip and appeared uncomfortable picking the pink ball — a problem he’s acknowledged in day-night matches.

Alzarri eventually claimed Smith with a fuller ball that took the inside edge.

Australia’s middle order failed to offer much resistance. Travis Head was caught at second slip off Justin Greaves after a brief stand with Green.

Beau Webster was undone by a late-moving peach from Alzarri, while Alex Carey — already rattled by a helmet strike — played a loose drive and edged to slip two balls later.

The day had started at a more controlled pace, with West Indies showing fight during the morning session. Much like Australia’s first innings, the scoring was slow. The hosts were 73 for 3 at lunch, and then 124 for 5 before collapsing due to a mix of quality bowling and poor shot selection.

Brandon King, opening due to injuries to John Campbell and Mikyle Louis, was solid early on before falling lbw to Josh Hazlewood. There was a flashpoint when Pat Cummins nearly ran out Campbell with a sharp underarm flick.

Umpire Nitin Menon ruled no appeal had been made and didn’t refer it upstairs. Replays showed Campbell was just safe, though a heated exchange followed between Cummins and Menon.

Roston Chase fought through 70 balls before edging Cummins to first slip. Campbell looked composed and drove beautifully through cover off Hazlewood but misjudged a leave and was bowled by Boland.

Louis, hampered by a knee injury, played a reckless cross-batted swipe and was dismissed for just 8.

Australia weren’t without blemishes — Carey missed two chances behind the stumps, including a dive in front of first slip and a low inside edge.

But Shai Hope fell immediately after the latter miss, when Boland got one to nip in sharply past his inside edge.

West Indies’ innings ended in a heap, highlighted by a sharp run out of Greaves — beaten by Konstas' brilliant throw from deep while coming back for a third run.

With 15 wickets falling on Day 2 and momentum swinging sharply under lights, the match remains finely poised. Yet Australia’s 181-run lead looms large as West Indies look to defy the conditions once more.