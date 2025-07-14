Inam Butt elected Pakistan Wrestling Federation secretary

An undated picture of Pakistani wrestler Muhammad Inam Butt. — Inam Butt

LAHORE: Renowned Pakistani wrestler and Commonwealth Games gold medalist Inam Butt has been elected as the new Secretary of the Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF).

The election held for the upcoming term also saw Arshad Sattar elected as President with Abdul Mubeen Chaudhry appointed chairman and Muhammad Riaz as Treasurer.

The announcement of the newly elected office-bearers was made during a general meeting of the PWF, where all candidates were elected unopposed and with unanimous consensus.

The meeting was attended by officials from the Pakistan Sports Board’s Election Commission and other federation representatives.

Speaking to the media after his election, Inam Butt expressed his commitment to revitalising wrestling in Pakistan, especially at the grassroots level.

“My top priority is to identify and nurture talent from the grassroots. I will personally step into the field to train and mentor young wrestlers,” Butt stated.

President Arshad Sattar welcomed Butt’s appointment, noting its historic significance.

“This is the first time an elite athlete like Inam Butt has taken up a key administrative role. His experience as a top-level wrestler will bring invaluable insight to the development of the sport,” he said.

Outlining his vision, Inam Butt announced a 100-day action plan aimed at scouting and developing talent across the country.

“As a wrestler, I understand the challenges athletes face. I know what needs to be done to elevate Pakistan’s wrestling to international standards,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Inam boasts an impressive wrestling career, having secured eight gold, three silver and one bronze medal in various championships, including the Commonwealth Games, World Beach Championships, World Beach Games, Asian Beach Games and South Asian Games.