Taylor, Shahzad star with ball as Worcestershire down Leicestershire in Vitality Blast clash

WORCESTER: A blistering knock from Ethan Brookes and impressive bowling spells from Tom Taylor and Khurram Shahzad powered Worcestershire to a dominant six-wicket win over Leicestershire in the Vitality Blast encounter held in Worcester on Sunday.

After winning the toss, Leicestershire opted to bat first and posted a competitive total of 173/6 in their 20 overs.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ben Cox was the standout performer for the visitors, smashing 70 runs off just 44 balls, including eight fours and a six.

Louis Kimber and Rehan Ahmed also contributed valuable 32-run innings each. However, Pakistan’s Shan Masood had a disappointing outing, managing just five runs before being dismissed.

Worcestershire’s Tom Taylor led the bowling attack with figures of 3/25 in his four overs.

Pakistan pacer Shahzad was economical and effective, conceding 34 runs and taking one wicket in his four overs. Ben Dwarshuis and Adam Finch chipped in with a wicket apiece.

In response, Worcestershire chased down the 174-run target comfortably, reaching 174/ 4 in just 17.5 overs.

Ethan Brookes played a match-winning innings, blasting 56 runs from only 28 balls, which included five sixes and four boundaries.

Isaaq Mohammed added a quickfire 29 off 21 balls, while Gareth Roderick (26) and captain Brett D’Oliveira (23) provided crucial support in the middle order.

For Leicestershire, Tom Scriven was the most effective bowler with 2/22 in four overs. Sam Wood and Rehan Ahmed picked up one wicket each, but their efforts weren't enough to stop a dominant Worcestershire performance.

It is pertinent to mention that Worcestershire has so far played 13 matches, winning six and losing seven and is currently fifth on the points table.