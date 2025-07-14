WATCH: Who shows punctuality by arriving first during India, England Lord’s Test?

This collage shows England’s Zak Crawley (left), captain Ben Stokes (center), and India’s fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah (right) walking into Lord’s Cricket Ground on July 12, 2025. — Screengrab

LONDON: The Lord’s Cricket Ground released a time-lapse video showing the arrival of players ahead of Day Four of the third Test match between England and India, revealing that England captain Ben Stokes was the first cricketer to arrive at the iconic venue.

According to the footage, Stokes demonstrated his trademark discipline and punctuality by arriving at the stadium at 8:50 AM local time, nearly two hours before the scheduled start of play at 11:00 AM.

Before entering the ground, Stokes also took a moment to sign an autograph for a young fan waiting outside the entrance.

Following him, fast bowler Chris Woakes was the next player to enter the stadium at 8:55 AM, just five minutes after Stokes. He was soon followed by young pacer Josh Tongue, who entered at 9:06 AM.

India’s Nitish Reddy was the first Indian player to arrive, reaching the venue at 9:07 AM, just seconds after Tongue.

Other notable arrivals included England’s aggressive opener Ben Duckett, who entered the ground at 9:22 AM and Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who showed up at 9:45 AM, pausing to greet and sign autographs for young fans along the way.

For the unversed, England were dismissed for 192 runs in their second innings, setting India a target of 193 runs to win the Lord’s Test.

Joe Root top-scored for England with 40 runs, while captain Ben Stokes put up some resistance with 33 runs.

Harry Brook scored 23, and Zak Crawley contributed 22. However, five of England’s batters failed to even reach double figures in the second innings.

From India’s bowling side, Washington Sundar was the standout performer, claiming four wickets. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took two wickets each, while Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep picked up one wicket apiece.