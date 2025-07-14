Jannik Sinner dethrones Carlos Alcaraz to claim his first Wimbledon title

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates with the trophy after winning the men's final against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 13, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Italy's world number one Jannik Sinner beat defending champion Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in a high-voltage final here at Centre Court on Sunday to win his first Wimbledon men's title, taking his overall Grand Slam tally to four.

Sinner became the first Italian to secure a Wimbledon singles title after defeating the two-time defending champion Alcaraz.

The 23-year-old Sinner was the first to take the lead in the Wimbledon men's final contested by a pair born in the 2000s, breaking for a 3-2 lead, but Alcaraz made an incredible comeback to seal the opening set.

The Spaniard pointed his finger to his ear and received the praise of the crowd, who had risen to their feet.

Sinner was gifted a break in the second set’s opening game, and he capitalised on it, surging ahead 3-1. He stretched all over the court with some accurate shots by Carlos Alcaraz, but he kept on getting to them before firing a cross-court winner out of Alcaraz’s reach to take the second set.

He then tightened his grip on the match by unleashing a superb volley at the net to break for 5-4, and then a big ace sealed the third set. Alcaraz had no chance of getting to that.

Sinner became unstoppable in the fourth set, wheeling away to a 3-1 lead as Alcaraz began to display the smallest signs of gloom. The Italian held firm from there and sealed the famous victory with a big serve that Alcaraz could not handle.

Sinner finally succeeded in taking his revenge for the French Open defeat from the defending champion.

Reflecting on his famous victory, Sinner praised his rival and further said that it was his dream to lift the Wimbledon trophy, which has been fulfilled.

"I would like to start with Carlos. An amazing tournament, but mostly thank you for the player you are," Sinner said.

"It's so difficult to play against you, but we have an amazing relationship off the court and on the court ... keep going, keep pushing.

"It's amazing to be in this position. We were talking actually before the match; we would never have thought to be in this position. Back in the days when I was young, this was only a dream, because it was so far away from where I'm from. So I'm just living my dream, it's amazing."

Meanwhile, Alcaraz was also satisfied with his performance and said that he is proud of what he has achieved in the season so far.

"I'm just really happy and really proud about everything I'm doing," the 22-year-old Alcaraz said.

"At the beginning of the season, I struggled a little bit on the court, but then suddenly I started to bring joy on the court again and that excitement I have every time I step on the court.

"It's a great journey so far, which I'm really proud of."