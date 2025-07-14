Bangladesh thrash Sri Lanka to level T20I series in Dambulla

Bangladesh spinner Rishad Hossain (Right) celebrates after taking wicket during the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Dambulla on July 13, 2025. - AFP

DAMBULLA: Bangladesh snapped their six-match losing streak in emphatic fashion, securing an 83-run victory over Sri Lanka in front of a packed crowd at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

The win leveled the three-match T20I series at 1-1.

Litton Das led the charge with a much-needed return to form, scoring 76 off 50 balls to break a 13-match drought without a half-century.

Shamim Hossain's blistering 48 off 27 deliveries further tilted the contest in Bangladesh’s favour.

Set a challenging target of 178, Sri Lanka’s top order crumbled—a stark contrast to their power-packed performance in the first T20I in Kandy.

Bangladesh backed their batting with a clinical display in the field and with the ball, leaving the hosts reeling.

The turning point came in the 12th over of Sri Lanka's innings when Dasun Shanaka, the last recognised batter, was dismissed with just 73 runs on the board. The innings folded for 94 in 15.2 overs.

Shamim entered in the 12th over of Bangladesh’s innings following a mini-collapse. The openers had fallen to reckless shots, and although Litton and Towhid Hridoy tried to rebuild, two quick wickets brought more trouble.

But Shamim’s aggressive intent shifted momentum. He cut his second delivery for four and attacked fearlessly, hitting three boundaries off Nuwan Thushara and one each off Maheesh Theekshana and Binura Fernando.

He faced just five dot balls in his stay and contributed in the field with a run-out of Kusal Mendis and a running catch to dismiss Avishka Fernando.

Though his eagerness led to a run-out alongside Jaker Ali in the final over, by then Bangladesh were firmly in control.

Litton, under pressure with no T20I fifty since June 2024, got a reprieve on 30 when Kusal Mendis fumbled a stumping. A more costly miss came when Theekshana dropped him on 56.

Litton added 20 more runs before falling in the 19th over, by which time Bangladesh had the upper hand.

Unlike the series opener, where Sri Lanka’s top order chased down the target inside the powerplay, they were exposed in Dambulla. Kusal Mendis was run out early, and Pathum Nissanka struggled against a disciplined attack.

Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam bowled with precision, stifling the run flow.