England tighten grip on Lord’s Test as Indian batting falters in target chase

England fast bowler Brydon Carse (left) celebrates with teammates after dismissing India's Karun Nair (not in picture) on Day Four of the third Test at Lord's Cricket Ground on July 13, 2025. — AFP

LONDON: England’s bowlers delivered a clinical performance in the second innings of the Lord’s Test, leaving India in deep trouble at the close of Day Four while chasing a target of 193 runs.

The visitors were reduced to 58/4, still needing 135 runs to win, with just six wickets in hand.

Earlier in the day, England resumed their second innings at two without loss and were bowled out for 192.

Joe Root was the top scorer with 40, followed by captain Ben Stokes who contributed 33 runs.

Harry Brook (23), Zak Crawley (22), Ben Duckett (12) and Chris Woakes (10) were the only other batters to reach double digits.

Five English batters failed to get into double figures as the Indian bowling attack kept the hosts in check.

Washington Sundar starred with the ball for India, taking four wickets. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj claimed two wickets each, while Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep picked up one apiece.

Set a target of 193, India got off to a shaky start. Their first wicket fell at just five runs, with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal dismissed for a duck by Jofra Archer. Karun Nair followed soon after, falling to Brydon Carse for 14.

The biggest blow came when Indian captain Shubman Gill was dismissed for just six runs, also off the bowling of Carse.

Ben Stokes then chipped in with the ball, clean bowling night-watchman Akash Deep for one to leave India reeling.

At stumps on day four, India were 58/4. They now require 135 more runs for victory, while England need just six wickets to seal the win.