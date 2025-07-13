Dana White reveals likely opponent of UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall

This collage of pictures show UFC CEO Dana White (left) and heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall. — Reuters/Instagram

UFC CEO Dana White revealed that Derrick Lewis is potentially only one more win away from securing a title shot against heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall, international media reported on Sunday.

Lewis knocked out Tallison Teixeira in just 35 seconds into their heavyweight main event at UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

Lewis dropped Teixeira with his left hook within the opening minute, followed by right hands until referee Jason Herzog interfered. Notably, extending his UFC record of career knockouts to 16.

Following Lewis’ win, White was asked if the former title challenger is potentially only a win away from securing another title shot, to which he replied:

“I think that’s the way the heavyweight division has always been, I mean, these guys don’t have to cut (weight), some of them have to cut but they don’t have to cut a lot of weight,” White said.

“A fight can turn with one punch, whoever lands that big shot, and they were both trying to land them and he got him, I thought the stoppage was a little fast, you know, but it is what it is.”

A few weeks ago, Aspinall, the longest-reigning interim champion in UFC history, was officially crowned the new undisputed heavyweight champion after the promotion confirmed MMA legend Jon Jones’s retirement this past weekend.

Aspinall, who waited 19 months as the interim champion, becomes only the third Briton to hold a UFC title.

His patient campaign for a unification bout with Jones did not materialise, as the American great decided to step away from the sport.

Aspinall is set to make his first title defence as the UFC hunts for his next opponent.